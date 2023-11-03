Faridabad, Gurugram residents grapple with smog; burning of waste banned

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 2

Thick smog continued to grip Gurugram and Faridabad for the third consecutive day as the average air quality remained poor and very poor respectively.

Several areas of Faridabad with high construction and industrial density recorded “very severe” AQI. The local health authorities in both districts have sounded alert for pulmonary patients, senior citizens and children.

People have been asked to suspend early morning and evening walks. The Gurugram administration has imposed Section 144 CrPC banning burning of waste of any kind across the city.

The AQI in the Vikas Sadan monitoring area was recorded at 295, 251 in Sector 51, Teri Gram in Gwal Pahari recorded the worst AQI at 295 while it was 226 in IMT Manesar.

Gurugram’s air quality index (AQI) had improved slightly on Wednesday due to better wind speed. The AQI was recorded at 226. It was recorded at 254 on Tuesday. According to experts, vehicular emissions and pollution from construction dust are the major reasons behind the city’s ‘poor’ air quality.

In Faridabad, Sector 11 monitoring station recorded worst AQI at 414 which is the “severe” category. It was “very poor” at other stations like Sector 16A Faridabad with 391, Sector 30 Faridabad with 360, Nathu colony Ballabhgarh at 340.

“There is a jump in the number of pulmonary patients owing to the air condition. Patients, senior citizens and children need to stay indoors during morning and evening. People need to abstain from smoke-inducing activities like burning garbage or crackers and those with issues like asthma need to stay away from such places,” said CMO Gurugram Dr Virender Yadav.

“You cannot burn anything even in the backyard of your house. The air quality is deteriorating and it is the community’s responsibility to abstain from activities aggravating the issue. We will take strict action against violators,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

Forecasts show that the air quality index (AQI) is likely to remain ‘poor’ over the next three days, with a drop to the “very poor” category unlikely till November 8, according to the Early Warning System.

