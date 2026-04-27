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Home / Haryana / Faridabad horror: Woman dumps toddler into drain

Faridabad horror: Woman dumps toddler into drain

Child, who was 7th daughter, dies

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 08:55 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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In a shocking case from Faridabad, a woman allegedly threw her 18-month-old daughter into a drain, leading to the child’s death, with reports indicating that the act was linked to the family’s desire for a male child and severe financial distress.

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According to the police, the incident came to light on April 23 when the body was found stuck in an iron mesh along a drain. Two schoolchildren reportedly spotted the body and alerted locals, who then informed the police. The body was pulled out with the help of residents and sent for a post-mortem, which confirmed death due to drowning.

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Investigations by the crime branch, aided by CCTV footage from the area, showed a woman carrying the child towards the drain in the morning and returning alone shortly after. The police identified and detained the accused, Neelam, a resident of a nearby slum.

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During questioning, Neelam, a native of Bihar, told the police that she lived in Faridabad with her husband, Sanjay, who was disabled and worked in a private firm. The couple had six daughters, and the deceased was the youngest and the seventh child.

Police sources said the woman claimed she was under pressure due to extreme poverty and the burden of raising several children. Family members also told investigators that they were struggling financially and could not afford another child, adding that the woman was hoping for a son.

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Officials stated that the child was alive when she was thrown into the drain. “She left the spot immediately after dumping the child, which led to the toddler drowning,” a police officer said.

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