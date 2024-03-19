 Faridabad hospital oxygen plant non-functional for 6 months : The Tribune India

Faridabad hospital oxygen plant non-functional for 6 months

Shortage of industrial gas, distilled water reported

Faridabad hospital oxygen plant non-functional for 6 months

The 1,000 LPM oxygen plant at the Civil Hospital in Faridabad.



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 18

The Health Department here is forced to procure oxygen supply from private companies as the oxygen plant at the Civil Hospital here has not been able to provide the supply in a standardised manner.

While the oxygen plant has a capacity of 1,000 litres per minute (LPM), it has been of no use for the past six months as the purity level of the gas produced by it has fallen below the requisite standards, it is reported.

Sources say the officials of the Health Department here have asked the higher authorities to release funds to the tune of Rs 10.16 lakh for the repair and maintenance of this plant. Besides, the department is facing challenges due to the short supply of the industrial gas and distilled water and with the replacement of some of the components, add sources.

The oxygen plant with 1,000 LPM capacity hasn’t been functioning properly and the authorised vendor, who had installed it, has submitted an estimate of Rs 10,16,500 for the said maintenance as the warranty period of two years has already expired, read the letter addressed to the Civil Surgeon. Copies of the letter have also been sent to the Director, Health Services, Haryana, and the Faridabad Deputy Commissioner.

It is claimed that due to the non-functioning of the plant, the procurement of the gas from outside has put an extra financial burden on the department. The officials have also enlisted the lack of the supply of the industrial gas and distilled water, which is used to maintain the purity level of oxygen to 92 per cent or more. The plant also needs replacement of some of its vital parts, including filters, life of which tends to expire at regular intervals, it is revealed.

The 200-bed hospital receives around 2,200 patients daily in the OPD. Though an old plant of 200 LPM is also functional, it is only capable of filling up the cylinders. The new plant, which is more advanced and has higher capacity, can fill the cylinders and also supply the gas directly to the bed of the patients.

This oxygen plant was set up in 2021 under the corporate social responsibility by a public sector company. But due to the lack of the annual maintenance contract (AMC), it became unusable in August last year due to a decline in the purity level of the gas produced by it. It is claimed that Rs 55 lakh is needed for an AMC for a period of five years and 10 communications have been sent to the authorities so far.

Dr Savita Yadav, Principal Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, said the oxygen plant was likely to be made operational soon.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world.

