Faridabad industry reels under unscheduled cuts

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 23

With eight to 10 hours daily power cut, the industrial and manufacturing units in the district have started to feel the heat. The ongoing power crisis has resulted in huge losses in terms of production for a majority of the units, it is claimed.

COMPENSATION SOUGHT If the DHBVN is authorised to impose a penalty on the late submission of power bills, the industry also has a right to be compensated for the losses due to the long and unscheduled outages. — Ramneek Prabhakar, General secretary, Manufacturers assn, Faridabad

The district has over 25,000 units at present.

“Though a six-hour daily cut is official, the duration unofficially can go up to 10 to 12 hours,” said Rajive Chawla, president, Integrated Association of the Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises of India (IAMSME).

Describing the situation as severe, he said it had given a jolt to the industry that was already struggling for a comeback in the post-pandemic period. Besides the official cut between 8 pm and 4 am, two to four hours of outages are also being imposed during the daytime, it is claimed.

The cost of using a 300 KVA genset can be Rs 25,000 per hour, making the production cost zoom by around 25 to 30 per cent, he said, adding that the matter had been raised on various platforms.

Ramneek Prabhakar, general secretary, Manufacturers Association Faridabad, said the industry deserves compensation for the losses accrued due to power cuts and the additional cost borne for the use of gensets, as the units had been paying their power bills on time.

Claiming that it was perhaps the worst situation in the past several years, Partosh Sharma of the Faridabad Industries Association (FIA) said as the cuts had made the factories resort to the use of diesel gensets, making the production cost surge. Many units may face partial shutdown if the situation does not improve soon, he added.

Admitting to a shortage of supply, a senior DHBVN official said the situation was expected to improve soon.