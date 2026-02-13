DT
PT
Faridabad jail murder: Two senior officers suspended

Faridabad jail murder: Two senior officers suspended

Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:45 AM Feb 13, 2026 IST
The Haryana Government on Wednesday suspended Neemka Jail Superintendent Harendra Kumar and DSP (Security) Sachin Kaushik following the murder of inmate Abdul Rehman inside Faridabad’s Neemka jail.

Four days ago, 20-year-old Abdul Rehman, a resident of Milkipur (UP), was allegedly killed by fellow inmate Arun Chaudhary alias Abu Jat in a high-security barrack after an argument over the Ram Temple.

The state government ordered their suspension after security lapses surfaced. Earlier, a warder and a head warder had also been suspended. Narnaul Jail Superintendent Sanjay Bangar has been given additional charge of Neemka Jail. This was confirmed by DGP (Prisons) Alok Mittal.

Abdul, arrested by the Gujarat ATS in March 2025, was allegedly linked to Abu Sufyan of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and accused of plotting to blow up the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Arun Chaudhary, involved in the Akshay Sharma murder case in Jammu, was shifted from Kathua Jail to Neemka two years ago.

Sources said the two had been quarrelling for days. Between 2 am and 3 am on Monday, Arun allegedly gagged Abdul and struck him on the head with a sharp stone while he was asleep. Another inmate alerted guards, but Abdul was declared dead at the jail hospital.

