Faridabad man dies after jumping in front of train

A 26-year-old man from Vishnu Colony in Faridabad died after allegedly jumping in front of a train. He was reportedly under mental stress following the death of his mother from cancer about a month and a half ago.

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According to his family, on the day of Raksha Bandhan, Pravesh had his sister tie a Rakhi on him in the morning. Later that evening, he cooked a meal for his father and served it to him. After the meal, Pravesh told his father that he was going out for a while and would return soon. He also took about Rs 100 from his father before leaving the house.

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When Pravesh did not return home late at night, his family members began searching for him but could not locate him.

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The next morning, the family received information from the railway police that a young man had died after being struck by a train. The family reached the spot and identified the body as that of Pravesh.

The railway police handed over the body to his kin after a post-mortem examination and are investigating the matter.