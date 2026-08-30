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Home / Haryana / Faridabad man dies after jumping in front of train

Faridabad man dies after jumping in front of train

26-year-old from Vishnu Colony was reportedly under stress after mother’s death

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 07:56 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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A 26-year-old man from Vishnu Colony in Faridabad died after allegedly jumping in front of a train. He was reportedly under mental stress following the death of his mother from cancer about a month and a half ago.

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According to his family, on the day of Raksha Bandhan, Pravesh had his sister tie a Rakhi on him in the morning. Later that evening, he cooked a meal for his father and served it to him. After the meal, Pravesh told his father that he was going out for a while and would return soon. He also took about Rs 100 from his father before leaving the house.

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When Pravesh did not return home late at night, his family members began searching for him but could not locate him.

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The next morning, the family received information from the railway police that a young man had died after being struck by a train. The family reached the spot and identified the body as that of Pravesh.

The railway police handed over the body to his kin after a post-mortem examination and are investigating the matter.

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