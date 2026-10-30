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Home / Haryana / Faridabad man poses as IAF officer, 'dupes' Agniveer aspirants; arrested

Faridabad man poses as IAF officer, 'dupes' Agniveer aspirants; arrested

He allegedly posed to facilitate recruitment of aspirants into the Army who were otherwise declared 'unfit' in medical exams

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 09:59 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Accused Vishnu Kumar in custody of Ambala police on Friday. 
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The Ambala police have arrested a person for allegedly duping ‘Agniveer’ aspirants by using a forged Indian Air Force (IAF) identity card and promising to help them clear their medical examinations.

The accused has been identified as Vishnu Kumar, a resident of Faridabad. The police seized a car, two mobile phones and documents belonging to some aspirants from his possession.

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As per the case registered at the Ambala Cantonment police station on Thursday, a recruitment drive for ‘Agniveers’ was under way at Kharga Stadium.

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On Wednesday, a car was spotted near Raina Auditorium Chowk, where Vishnu Kumar, who runs the ‘Soldier Academy’ in Faridabad, was present. He allegedly posed to facilitate the recruitment of young men into the Army by ensuring they cleared their medical examinations. The police learnt that the accused had collected recruitment rally admit cards and school certificates from several candidates who had been declared unfit, under the pretext of helping them clear the medical test. Vishnu Kumar was carrying a forged IAF identity card and allegedly posed as an Air Force employee to deceive candidates and solicit money from them.

Following the information, a police team reached the spot. On seeing the police team, the accused attempted to flee but was nabbed. An IAF identity card bearing his photograph and the name Iqbal Khan was recovered from his possession. Documents belonging to nearly 10 candidates were also recovered.

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Investigating Officer and Topkhana police post ASI Nisar Khan said the accused allegedly misled candidates who had been declared medically unfit by showing them a forged identity card of an Air Force officer and promising to help them clear their medical examinations.

A case has been registered at the Ambala Cantonment police station, and an investigation is under way.

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