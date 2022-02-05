Faridabad MC creates new post to 'adjust' chief engineer

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 4

Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) has emerged as the only civic body in the state with two posts of Chief Engineer (CE). One of the incumbents is posted against the post of Chief Engineer (Horticulture) that does not exist in the posting or job structure of civic bodies.

The “extraneous” post has been in existence for the past year with the job not matching the incumbent’s qualification, it is reported.

An order issued by the office of the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, on January 15, 2021 stated that due to exigencies specific to Faridabad, MCF is allowed to have another post of CE by shifting the existing post of CE, Municipal Corporation, Sonepat, to Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, till further orders.

It was added that while one post of CE in MCF would be designated as CE (Horticulture), the other post will continue to be known as CE (Works).

Complying with this order, the authorities posted one of the officials as CE (Horticulture), MCF, for the first time. The other incumbent at the similar level was posted as CE (Works) of the MCF.

It is revealed that the incumbent of the new post had earlier held the post of CE (Works), but was replaced due to a transfer, with no posting for him. This made him fetch a stay order from the High Court in December 2021, resulting in creation of a new post to adjust him, it is revealed.

Sources in the MCF claim that CE (Horticulture) was not only a non-sanctioned post, but the qualification of the incumbent also does not match the job as a degree in agriculture or botany with horticulture is required as per norms.

The horticulture wing has only two junior engineers (JE) working under the CE against the sanctioned staff of one executive engineer, three SDOs and six JEs, according to sources. Three posts of SDO and four posts of JEs are lying vacant.

Yashpal Yadav, Commissioner, MCF, said that the two posts of CE have been an arrangement in the wake of certain technical reasons.