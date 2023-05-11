Faridabad MC: Fiscal nod must for release of civic tenders

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 10

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad, has made it mandatory to seek financial approval before releasing tenders of development works.

While this is perhaps the first time such directions have been issued, sources reveal that the move comes in the wake of delays and problems faced by the MC in releasing payments to contractors. “The engineering branch has been asked not to issue fresh tenders related to infrastructure development without the formal approval of the finance branch, as it could result in problems of budget release,” said an MC official on.

He stated that officials will have to get information about budget availability as a formal instruction has been issued by the MC Commissioner. “As the estimates of work will not be prepared without the availability of funds, tender can only be issued after prior approval, added the official.

In the past, officials used to float tenders after receiving approval from their department heads, and bills raised later had to be passed by the audit and finance branch, which often led to significant delays in the release of payments.

Sources within the MC claim that the move comes in the wake of the recent High Court order, directing salaries of some of the officials to be withheld until the release of the delayed contractor payments, amounting to several crores, held up for the past year. The authorities have also been instructed not to release other payments until the clearance of pending bills. This court decision came in response to a petition filed by the Municipal Corporation Faridabad Contractors’ Association earlier this year.

“The association has been resorting to legal means for the release of pending payments for the past several years,” says Giriraj Singh, president of the association. He said payment of around Rs 60 crore was also released on the court’s directions last year. Describing the current budget for development work as meagre, Singh asserted that the government needs to ensure timely release of grants to avoid such problems.

However, according to sources, this move may adversely affect the pace of development works due to the financial crunch being faced by the civic body, which is heavily dependent on grants and aid from the state government. The civic body’s income is less than one fourth of the expenses each year, it is claimed.

BK Kardam, Chief Engineer, MC said while the new order will help in streamlining the work regarding payments, it will not have any negative impact on the development work in the city.

