Faridabad MC readies to seal property of tax defaulters

Faridabad, January 27

The Municipal Corporation, Faridabad (MCF), has decided to launch a sealing drive against leading property tax defaulters, said sources.

The drive was expected to be taken up from the first week of February. The pending tax amount is around Rs 170 crore.

NIT has three divisions, and Ballabgarh and Old Faridabad have two divisions each

“As the rebate waiver on the interest of the pending property tax will end on January 31, the civic body is busy in finalising the list of the major defaulters in the seven tax divisions falling in three zones in the city,” said an official, who added that sealing action would be started as soon as data and information about the defaulters is ready.

It is claimed that the sealing of properties is likely to be taken up against 10 to 12 top defaulters (amount-wise) in each of the zones which include NIT, Old Faridabad and Ballabgarh. While NIT has three divisions, Ballabgarh and Old Faridabad have two divisions each.

While the details of the major defaulters is yet to be finalised, it was stated that a list of around 14,000 defaulters had already been prepared against whom the outstanding tax dues were above Rs 30,000. These included around 6,500 defaulters who have outstanding dues of Rs 50,000 or more at present.

Though the state government had extended the deadline of availing the interest waiver rebate scheme to January 31, it is reported that the response to it has been much lower than expectations and the sealing drive is being seen as the last option to increase the recovery amount.

The MCF had recovered pending dues amounting to several crores last year after a sealing drive was taken up in September- October last year. At that time, as many as 25 units were sealed, said officials.

The total recovery of property tax in the current financial period had been around Rs 46.25 crore only till date though just eight weeks were left for the end of the current financial period. The recovery target till March 31 is Rs 90 crore, it was reported.

“The aim behind the proposed sealing drive is to ensure recovery of the pending dues to the maximum level as it is a major source of the civic body’s income,” said a senior official of the MCF.