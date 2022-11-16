 Faridabad MC recommends regularisation of 188 colonies : The Tribune India

Faridabad MC recommends regularisation of 188 colonies

An unauthorised residential colony in the city. file photo



Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 15

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) gave its nod for regularising 188 unauthorised colonies located under its jurisdiction. Sources in the district administration said a list of these colonies had been submitted to the state government for the final decision in this regard.

These unauthorised colonies have been identified in a survey conducted by the District Town and Country Planning office in the district. “As many as 554 unauthorised colonies located in the district were identified in the survey done last year. But only 188 colonies, which are located within the limits of the MCF meet the criteria of the policy announced by the state government for regularising such colonies in the state,’’ an official of the Town and Country Planning Department said.

The sources also said that out of the identified colonies, around 153 of these won’t get the approval as these didn’t meet the conditions such as adequate space and land to develop basic amenities. The department officials said that these colonies had small to very small size of plots, narrow lanes and inadequate space for public utilities.

The process of selection and recommendation to regularise unauthorised colonies within the civic limits was done by the MCF while the decision regarding the colonies outside the MC limits will be taken up on the applications submitted by the residents or resident welfare associations or the builder associated with these. The applications for regularising colonies outside the MC limits were demanded by the department about three months ago. “Only 32 applications from such colonies, outside MC limits, have been received till now,” an official of the department said, adding that majority of the private developers are shirking due to the fear of legal action.

The state government had announced to regularise all the unauthorised colonies that had come up till March 14, this year.

“The step of MCF will benefit a large population residing in such colonies. The MCF will be providing these areas with basic civic amenities such as roads, water, sewage, street lightning, parks, community and centres, besides the upkeep of such facilities,” Rajender Sharma, DTP (Enforcement), said.

#faridabad

