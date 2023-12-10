Faridabad MC selects 98 more colonies for regularisation

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, December 9

The number of illegal colonies that have been selected for the regularisation process is on rise in the city. The civic authorities have taken up survey of 98 unauthorised colonies to examine if they fit the criteria for regularisation, taking the total to 209 such colonies.

There are more than 4 lakh residents in such colonies. Once the regularisation exercise gets approved, the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad will be able to develop infrastructure and provide basic amenities like water, sewerage connections and road network in these colonies, say sources in the civic body.

The sources, however, add that there are still another 275 unauthorised colonies in the district, which are yet to be included in the process.

Sources claim although regularisation is likely to generate a revenue of several crore rupees through development charges, the civic body is yet to chalk out a budget to develop infrastructure to provide basic amenities in these areas. They say the MC may find itself in a tight spot in wake of the financial crisis and shortage of funds.

It is reported that some of the major sewage lines, roads and the Ranney well water supply scheme had to be transferred to the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority due to the poor financial position of the MC.

A detailed survey was conducted by the DTP office in 2021. Although around 553 unauthorised colonies had been identified, only half of these have been found to be fit under the criteria or have been selected for detailed survey.

A large number of colonies were reportedly marked with small and very small plots, narrow lanes and inadequate space for public utilities, hurdles associated with the development of basic amenities.

It was revealed that a majority of the unauthorised colonies were located in the adjoining areas of about 64 villages falling in the MC’s civic limits. Around 50 per cent of such colonies, of which half are located outside the MC limits, don’t meet the standard criteria, which include the availability of two acres of land, 3m wide internal roads and 6m wide main approach road.

“The work of development of the civic infrastructure will be taken up after the completion of the survey and approval of such colonies,” said BK Kardam, a senior official, MC, Faridabad.

Shortage of funds may come in way

Regularisation is likely to generate a revenue of several crore rupees through development charges

However, sources claim the civic body is yet to chalk out a budget to develop infrastructure to provide basic amenities in these areas

They say the MC may find itself in a tight spot due to the shortage of funds

It is reported that some of the major sewage lines, roads and the Ranney well water supply scheme had to be transferred to the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority due to poor financial position of the MC

