Faridabad MC serves notices on 10,000 property tax defaulters

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 30

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad has reportedly served over 10,000 notices on property tax defaulters, according to sources.

Rs 150 cr pending The total outstanding tax amount is reported to be over Rs 150 crore

Meanwhile, the number of property tax units has gone up to 7.07 lakh

The current drive aims at achieving recovery target of nearly Rs 90 crore by March 31

Senior official Padam Singh Dhanda said the authorities were preparing to seal units, for which owners have failed to respond to the notices that were already served

“Though the last date of availing rebate in the form of 15 per cent waiver on property tax and one-time waiver on interest, dues and arrears of pending tax since 2010-11 has been December 31, the drive for collection of the house tax has been intensified to increase the tax collection before the end of the current financial year,” said an official of the Municipal Corporation.

He said all the zonal offices of the MC will remain open on December 31 to facilitate the payment of taxes and dues.

The last date of availing the rebate for clearance of pending tax is expected to be extended further in wake of the huge amount of pending dues as property tax has been an important income source for the civic body. It is reported that around 10,000 individuals/entities owe an amount of over Rs 20,000 or more as taxes.

Claiming that the drive was focused on the recovery of taxes from major defaulters, an official said that the sealing of establishments may be taken up soon against the defaulters, who owe Rs 50,000 or more. It is revealed that there are over 6,000 big defaulters.

In a recent drive, the MCF sealed 22 units for failing to clear dues amounting to Rs 72 lakh. An amount of Rs 29 lakh was recovered from 10 units in the drive conducted between December 15 and 22.

While the total outstanding tax amount is reported to be over Rs 150 crore, the number of property tax units has gone up to 7.07 lakh, revealed a survey of new units that was conducted about two years ago.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad