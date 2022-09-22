Faridabad MC staff fined Rs 20K for violating Service Act

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 21

The state Right to Service Commission has imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 on an employee of the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) for violating the Haryana Right to Service Act.

A spokesperson of the Commission said the action against Giriraj Singh, an assistant in the MCF, was taken after an enquiry into a complaint lodged by a local resident, who had alleged that the MC officials had failed to resolve his application regarding the change of name in the property ID in the given time frame. The complainant had added that he was being harassed. The complainant, Piyush Kathuria, approached the commission after several visits to the MCF office.

“Taking cognizance under Section 17 of the Right to Service Act, action was taken against Giriraj, who has been ordered to pay the fine amount to the applicant,” said a senior official of the Commission. He said in case of non-payment of fine or delay in paying it, this amount would be deducted from his salary by the office.

