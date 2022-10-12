Faridabad MC workers protest over pending demands

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 11

Owing allegiance to the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh, sanitation workers of the local civic body staged a demonstration outside the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) headquarters, protesting the non-acceptance of their demands here today.

Naresh Kumar Shastri, state president of the Sangh, said as many as 66 MCF employees had taken to observing a relay fast to press their long-pending demands that had been a cause of unrest among Class III and IV employees of the civic body. Claiming that the number of demands raised by the Sangh had been around 97, he said the failure of the authorities to release salary of hundreds of employees not been registered on the official website of the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam was an issue of concern.

He said the state government policies were anti-employee as sanitation workers were not provided with enough gadgets, equipment and safety infrastructure that resulted in many accidents and deaths of workers in the past few years.

Seeking abolition of the contractual system of employment and release of various benefits, he said the civic body was facing acute staff crunch, resulting in poor on-ground work delivery. Besides a two-day long relay fast, the employees would observe a tool-down strike.