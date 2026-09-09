Faridabad monkey menace: Sector 31 residents seek action against aggressive troop

A troop of 20 to 30 monkeys has been terrorising residents of Springfield in Sector 31 for the past several weeks, prompting a civic group to seek urgent intervention from the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF).

In a letter dated September 9 and addressed to the Municipal Commissioner, the Road Safety Squad said the troop, which regularly congregates near Batra Hospital and adjoining lanes, had become increasingly aggressive towards residents and passersby.

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“Their behavior has become increasingly hostile, posing a severe threat to public safety, pedestrian movement, and civic order,” the letter stated.

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According to the complaint, the troop often moves with its young and displays defensive aggression towards people passing through the area. Residents have also reported extensive property damage, including broken windshield wipers, snapped car antennas, damaged electrical and broadband cables, torn garden fencing and destroyed plants.

The Road Safety Squad has sought three specific interventions from the civic body: deployment of professional animal-handling teams to capture the troop operating near Batra Hospital and adjoining lanes; humane relocation of the captured monkeys to the nearby Aravalli forest area; and periodic patrolling in Sector 31 to prevent fresh troops from occupying the area after the monkeys are removed.

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The letter has also been marked to the Office of the Chief Medical Officer, Health Department, Faridabad, the Deputy Commissioner’s office and the local ward councillor for information and necessary action.

Residents said the situation had reached a point where routine movement through the neighbourhood had become unsafe, particularly for children and senior citizens.

The Aravalli forest belt bordering Faridabad has increasingly been cited as a relocation site in cases involving urban wildlife conflicts. However, environmentalists have also raised concerns over whether the shrinking forest cover has sufficient capacity to accommodate such interventions.

With the monkey troop continuing to frequent residential lanes, residents are now seeking swift action from the civic authorities to address the immediate safety concerns while ensuring that any relocation is carried out humanely and responsibly.