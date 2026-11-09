Faridabad: Mother-daughter held for drugging, stealing money from people they met on Tinder

Police in Faridabad arrested a woman and her daughter for allegedly drugging people they met through a dating app to commit thefts and extorting money by threatening victims to frame them in rape cases, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the mother-daughter duo would target individuals via the Tinder app by sending them friendship requests.

Under the pretext of meeting up, they would lure the victims to a hotel. Once at the hotel, the accused would drug the victims, rob them, and then flee the scene.

It is also revealed that the mother-daughter duo targeted individuals who appeared to be financially well-off.

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The accused would threaten these individuals or file false complaints of rape against them at police stations to instil fear of legal repercussions.

Subsequently, by leveraging the threat of such complaints, they would pressure the victims to pay money to them, police said.

“During questioning, it is revealed that the accused women had also carried out similar acts in the Andaman, Surat and Delhi-NCR regions.

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Further investigation into the matter is under way, Faridabad police spokesperson said.