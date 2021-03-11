Faridabad: MoU for teaching German signed

Faridabad: The centre for entrepreneurship and skill development cell of Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Yes Germany, Crown Plaza, Faridabad. The objective of the MoU is to motivate and train students in the German language. College principal Dr Krishan Kant said the MoU would provide opportunities for students to undertake courses in German language in the college.

Lecture on literacy, society

Hisar: The Hindi Department of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology organised a lecture on information, literacy and society. Media educator trainer Dr Pragya Kaushik made students aware on the subject. Dr Kaushik said it was the age of media and misleading information was all around us.

Talent show organised

Yamunanagar: Seth Jai Parkash Polytechnic, Damla, organised a talent show, during which students participated in solo song, group song, skit, bhangra, mimicry and poem-recitation competitions. Principal Anil Budhiraja said such activities were essential for the overall personality development of students. He congratulated the winners of various competitions and thanked the judges.

Poster-making competition

Gurugram: Gurugram University, in collaboration with the Gurugram Municipal Corporation, organised a poster-making competition on the theme of “Invest in our Planet” to mark Earth Day. Students also participated in a cleanliness campaign, and plantation and waste segregation drive with the motive to raise public awareness about environmental protection. The p

World Earth Day celebrated

Yamunanagar: Guru Nanak Khalsa College and Mukand Lal Public School collectively celebrated World Earth Day. Principal Dr (Major) Harinder Singh Kang said Linnaeus Association of Botany of the college had organised a poster-making competition. Various activities were also organised for the students of Classes VI to XII.