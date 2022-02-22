Faridabad: Not so 'Smart', slow pace of work results in traffic, sanitation mess

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 21

The slow pace of work on the Smart roads project launched under the Smart City project four years ago has led to a prolonged civic and traffic mess.

“Though the project envisages of converting a total of 19 roads having a length of 26 kilometres into smart ones, the slow pace of work has made the completion deadline jump over by almost two years, this has also emerged as a major cause of traffic problems and lack of cleanliness in the areas nearby. While traffic snarls and jams have become the order of the day, the poor pace of work has left the commuters and residents at the receiving end,” says AK Gaur, a resident. “As the project has already missed the deadline of January 2020 and the whole of 2021, it is not likely to be completed within the next few months due to the hurdles involved”, claim sources in the district administration. They further add that a budget of Rs 150 crore has already been spent. Lockdown conditions, ban on construction in view of the imposition of GRAP(Graded Response Action Plan) for several months, delay in payments and lack of proper coordination of various agencies has been blamed for the delay.

Launched in 2018, the project includes construction of two major roads that run parallel to connect Badkhal Chowk and Old Faridabad Chowk on the national highway with the bypass highway besides other patches in the area earmarked under the Smart city project. The task envisages widening and building of the roads with cement and concrete having 1.5 m wide paved shoulders on each side, pedestrian walkways, parking spaces and cycle tracks besides the storm water drainage, sewerage system and underground electrical cables. Smart features like information kiosks, Wi-Fi connectivity, panic button, CCTV cameras, smart bins, environmental sensor, message sign boards, smart lighting, landscaping, street furniture, green cover and modern bus bays for parking will be provided.

“Work on the project has been stepped up and it is likely to be over by July end this year,” says Arvind Kumar, a senior official of Faridabad Smart City Limited (FSCL) involved in the project.

