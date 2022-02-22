Faridabad: Not so 'Smart', slow pace of work results in traffic, sanitation mess

Faridabad: Not so 'Smart', slow pace of work results in traffic, sanitation mess

Launched in 2018, the project includes construction of two major roads that run parallel to connect Badkhal Chowk and Old Faridabad Chowk on the national highway with the bypass highway.

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 21

The slow pace of work on the Smart roads project launched under the Smart City project four years ago has led to a prolonged civic and traffic mess.

“Though the project envisages of converting a total of 19 roads having a length of 26 kilometres into smart ones, the slow pace of work has made the completion deadline jump over by almost two years, this has also emerged as a major cause of traffic problems and lack of cleanliness in the areas nearby. While traffic snarls and jams have become the order of the day, the poor pace of work has left the commuters and residents at the receiving end,” says AK Gaur, a resident. “As the project has already missed the deadline of January 2020 and the whole of 2021, it is not likely to be completed within the next few months due to the hurdles involved”, claim sources in the district administration. They further add that a budget of Rs 150 crore has already been spent. Lockdown conditions, ban on construction in view of the imposition of GRAP(Graded Response Action Plan) for several months, delay in payments and lack of proper coordination of various agencies has been blamed for the delay.

Launched in 2018, the project includes construction of two major roads that run parallel to connect Badkhal Chowk and Old Faridabad Chowk on the national highway with the bypass highway besides other patches in the area earmarked under the Smart city project. The task envisages widening and building of the roads with cement and concrete having 1.5 m wide paved shoulders on each side, pedestrian walkways, parking spaces and cycle tracks besides the storm water drainage, sewerage system and underground electrical cables. Smart features like information kiosks, Wi-Fi connectivity, panic button, CCTV cameras, smart bins, environmental sensor, message sign boards, smart lighting, landscaping, street furniture, green cover and modern bus bays for parking will be provided.

“Work on the project has been stepped up and it is likely to be over by July end this year,” says Arvind Kumar, a senior official of Faridabad Smart City Limited (FSCL) involved in the project.

Traffic snarls order of the day

While traffic snarls and jams have become the order of the day, the poor pace of work has left the commuters and residents at the receiving end. — AK Gaur, a resident

Not likely to be completed soon

As the project has already missed the deadline of January 2020 and the whole of 2021, it is not likely to be completed within the next few months due to the hurdles involved. — Sources in the district administration

Work likely to be over by July-end

Work on the project has been stepped up and it is likely to be over by July- end this year. — Arvind Kumar, a senior official of Faridabad Smart City Limited

#smart city project

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Police round up Chandigarh electricity union leaders for violation of ESMA

4
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

5
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

6
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

8
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

9
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

10
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day
Haryana

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day

Top Stories

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...

Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

US creating fear and panic: China

Posturing won’t resolve crisis, says Jaishankar

Posturing won't resolve Ukraine crisis, says Jaishankar

Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC

Maharashtra minister held under PMLA

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA

Court sends him to ED custody till March 3

Cong’s Amritsar MP targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

Bathinda: Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Health services remain affected in Chandigarh

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated