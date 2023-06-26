Faridabad, Palwal set to be connected by Metro: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Faridabad , June 25

In what is going to boost the Metro connectivity further in the NCR, Faridabad will now be connected to Palwal by the Metro network.

The declaration was made Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who was addressing Gauravshali Bharat Rally at Gajpuri village in Palwal today.

Khattar said the state government had already given approval to the Metro connectivity from Ballabgarh to Palwal.

“The connectivity will change the facet of Palwal and provide the much-required boost to development projects here. The Central and state governments are taking remarkable steps towards ensuring inclusive development. Big projects like Metro and national highways are coming up in Haryana with the help of the Central Government. Our government has made unprecedented development in the Palwal and Faridabad regions. With the coming of many major state highways, better connectivity has been facilitated,” said Khattar. The CM added that the day was also remembered for the dark ages of Emergency announced this day by the Congress. The rally was coordinated by Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gujjar, who said this was the celebration of nine years of development and transformation for the region.

“India has made a different identity on the global stage under PM Modi. Unmatched progress has been achieved by the whole country during the past nine years. Haryana is setting new records of development in education, health and security and better infrastructure development is taking place in the country and the state,” said Gujjar.

