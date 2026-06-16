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Home / Haryana / Faridabad police track 530 heinous offenders; 95 absconding

Faridabad police track 530 heinous offenders; 95 absconding

The verification drive is part of a digitisation initiative that has compiled 10 years of crime records into a centralised database covering 3,499 offenders in Faridabad district alone

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:55 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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Faridabad police have verified 530 heinous offenders under a new crime intelligence model, but 95 of them could not be located at their registered addresses and are currently absconding.

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The verification drive is part of a digitisation initiative that has compiled 10 years of crime records into a centralised database covering 3,499 offenders in Faridabad district alone.

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Those tracked include individuals booked for murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, snatching, extortion and Arms Act offences — a cross-section of the district's most dangerous repeat criminals.

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Of the 530 offenders verified so far, 351 were found residing at their registered addresses and 67 were lodged in various prisons. At least 17 were confirmed deceased.

The 95 who could not be traced are now the focus of separate efforts to locate and monitor them.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Kumar Mohan said verification teams are visiting residences and suspected hideouts to confirm whereabouts and gather real-time intelligence on criminal activity.

The stated goal is pre-emptive policing — disrupting organised crime before offences occur rather than investigating after the fact.

Over the past month, the initiative has already yielded results: three criminals were apprehended in encounters and 12 others arrested in connection with serious offences.

The project, launched under the direction of Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal, is currently running across four districts — Faridabad, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Sonipat.

Across these four districts, a combined database of 10,892 heinous offenders has been prepared, containing criminal history, residential details, current activities, and other intelligence inputs.

Police authorities say continuous surveillance is being maintained over all profiled individuals.

For Faridabad, a district that has long struggled with organised crime and gang activity, the initiative represents a structural shift in how the police intend to stay ahead of habitual offenders — though the 95 who remain untraced are a reminder that no database closes every gap.

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