Faridabad principal held over suicide by Class X boy

Gurugram, February 27
Days after a Class X dyslexic student of a Faridabad-based private school allegedly died by suicide, the police today arrested the principal for “abetting” the same.
The boy had accused the headmistress of harassment in his “suicide note”. He had also accused several students of bullying him. Sources claimed names of at least eight students had come up.
“We have arrested the principal and identified a few students who were reportedly bullying the victim,” an official said. The victim had allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the top floor of his residential society.
