Faridabad property prices set to jump by up to 75%

Buying property in Faridabad is set to become significantly more expensive, with the district administration releasing a draft proposal for revised collector (circle) rates for 2026, suggesting a steep hike ranging from 15% to 75% across residential, commercial and agricultural categories.

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District Revenue Officer (DRO) Vikas Chaudhary said the draft has been placed in the public domain for feedback. Stakeholders, including residents, builders and investors, can submit objections or suggestions until March 30 (11:00 am), after which the final rates are scheduled to be implemented from April 1, 2026.

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Among the most striking revisions, Sector-16 is set to emerge as the costliest commercial hub, with a proposed 75% hike for commercial plots up to 500 square yards. Premium residential pockets such as Sector-14 and Sector-21A are also witnessing a sharp upward revision, with large plots expected to become costlier by around 60%.

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The surge is being driven largely by major infrastructure developments, particularly connectivity to the upcoming Noida International Airport (Jewar) and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The Neharpar (Greater Faridabad) region, benefiting from improved access via the FNG Expressway and new Yamuna bridges, has turned into a real estate hotspot. Commercial plot rates in sectors 79 to 83 are proposed to rise by nearly 60% in response to this demand.

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Similarly, areas along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway are witnessing unprecedented valuation gains. In Tigaon tehsil, villages such as Neemka and Faridpur are expected to see residential rates jump by up to 75%, reflecting growing investor interest in emerging corridors.

The impact of the proposed revision is also visible in rural and peri-urban areas. Villages like Khedi Kalan, Khedi Khurd and Kot are seeing sharp increases, with Kot village alone recording a proposed 60% hike in residential rates. In Ballabgarh, colonies such as Bhikam and Chawla Colony are also expected to witness significant appreciation.

However, the steep hike is likely to put additional financial pressure on homebuyers, particularly the middle class. Higher circle rates will directly increase stamp duty and registration costs, pushing up the overall cost of property acquisition. While higher rates may enhance loan eligibility, the affordability challenge is expected to intensify.

The impact extends to multi-storey developments as well. Flats in HUDA sectors of Neemka could see prices rise by up to 75%, while residential floors in the Badkhal area are proposed to witness a uniform hike of 30%, indicating that the revision is not limited to plotted developments alone.

With Faridabad’s rapid transformation into a key NCR growth hub, driven by expressway connectivity and airport proximity, the proposed circle rate revision signals a major shift in the city’s real estate landscape—though at a cost that may stretch budgets for many prospective buyers.