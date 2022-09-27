Faridabad: Rain-battered roads pose risk to residents

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, September 26

The civic agencies in the city are now faced with the task of repairing roads lying battered due to the incessant recent spell of rain. A majority of the bitumen-laid roads have been damaged, but the authorities are yet to come out with an action plan.

According to the sources in the district administration, the city requires a budget of several crores to repair the damaged roads.

“With almost all roads damaged, commuting on the potholed roads has become difficult and risky for residents. Waterlogged potholed roads increase the chances of accidents,” said an official of the district administration. He added that the civic agencies, including the Faridabad Municipal Corporation (MC), the Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) and the HSVP have either started a drive or will be coming up with one for the assessment of the damage done to the roads and funds required for the repair. Seeking a transparent system of repairs, AK Gaur, a resident, said despite spending crores, the repair work lacks durability, adding that the district authorities should disclose the funds spent on the repair of roads.

Claiming that all roads in Greater Faridabad had been damaged due to incessant rains, Pramod Mincoha, an office-bearer of the Greater Faridabad Welfare Federation, said repair work was the need of the hour. The city has around 1,800-km length of roads, the repair and maintenance for which has been divided among various agencies. “The FMDA has already been working on repairing and rebuilding the roads in many areas,” said Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, FMDA.

DC Vikram Singh said instructions had been given to all departments and agencies to ensure the repair work on an immediate basis, adding that patch work and repair at the national highways had been on for sometime now.