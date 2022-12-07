Faridabad readies mega drive against illegal constructions

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 6

The district administration has chalked out a comprehensive plan to raze illegal constructions falling within and outside the municipal limits. Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh has appointed a duty magistrate to carry out the drive.

Sources said though a survey was on to ascertain the exact number of illegal constructions, it was claimed the number could be in hundreds as the land mafia had been active in the city. The DC said the drive would be carried out this month as per instructions of the state government to curb the menace of illegal constructions and encroachments.

