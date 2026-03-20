Faridabad resident gets Rs 5,000 compensation over irregular electricity bill

The Haryana Right to Service (RTS) Commission has directed the payment of Rs 5,000 as compensation to a Faridabad resident over irregular electricity billing. The compensation will be recovered from the officials found responsible for the lapse.

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According to the commission’s spokesperson, the complainant, Karan Singh Khatri, had taken a temporary electricity connection on August 1, 2024. During this period, he received average monthly bills of around Rs 2,500, which he paid regularly without default. However, on January 19, he was issued a consolidated bill of Rs 15,833, covering the period from August 2024 to January 15, 2026.

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Aggrieved by the sudden and significantly higher bill, Khatri filed a formal complaint on January 21, and pursued it through both the first and second appeal processes. The commission noted that despite the dispute, the consumer had already cleared the entire billed amount while the case was under review.

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In its observations, RTS Commission stated that while consumers are obligated to pay for actual electricity usage, issuing a lump sum bill after a prolonged period of average billing raises concerns about fairness and consumer convenience. The commission emphasised that authorities must adopt a consumer-centric approach, especially in such cases, and should consider allowing payment in instalments to ease the burden on consumers.

Invoking its powers under Section 17(1)(h) of the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014, the commission awarded the maximum permissible compensation of Rs 5,000. It also directed the concerned officer to submit a compliance report by April 13.