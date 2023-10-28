Faridabad residential roads turning into waste dumping spots

The sanitary conditions in the city have been deteriorating due to the poor and inefficient management of solid waste by the municipal committee. Though crores of rupees have been spent to manage waste, garbage is still dumped on the roadsides. This makes a mockery of the city's tag of 'Smart city' on official records. Stern action must be taken against those dumping waste in the open. —Narender Sirohi, Faridabad

Power wastage in Panchkula

THE attached photograph, clicked at 7.30 am in Panchkula's Sector 20 Grain Market, highlights the highly lackadaisical attitude of the authorities towards preventing wastage of electricity. What possible explanation can be provided for these lights being on long after sunrise? But who cares? —Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Shortage of rooms at Karnal Judicial Complex

THE 26 courtrooms in the Karnal judicial complex are inadequate after new judges were appointed here. In the old court complex, the buildings housing the subordinate courts and the session's court were separate. But in the new judicial complex, both courts are together, creating a lot of confusion as the litigants, who cannot differentiate one from the other. The Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Haryana Government should construct a new building in the judicial complex with at least 10 courtrooms for the session's court for the convenience of judges, lawyers and litigants. —Shakti Singh, Karnal

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Faridabad