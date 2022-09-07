Faridabad: Residents bat for green belt instead of cycle track project

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 6

Around 100 residents, including school and college students, gathered on the green belt near Lal Bahadur Shastri Chowk, in Sector 15 here today to register their protest against the upcoming project of a cycle track in place of a passage of a green belt here. An appeal was made to the district administration to spare the green belt.

Neelam Ahluwalia, a spokesperson of the Aravali Bachao Citizens Movement, said the protest organised was aimed at creating awareness for the need of greenery rather than blind concretisation.

She said the green belt maintained by residents, including children, had over 130 species of flora and fauna that had come up due to intense attachment for greenery among the residents in the area. This would be destroyed if the cycle track project was carried out at this spot. She claimed that the green belt, nicknamed as mini forest, had been a pleasing spot in view of the fact that this spot not only had several types of trees but was a home to a large number of birds, butterflies and dragonflies, which she said would lose their habitat if the greenery was removed.

"This green spot drive near Lal Bahadur Shastri Chowk here was taken up by a group of students in 2017 at a place which was a wasteland prior to planting of trees and saplings," said Samarth Khanna, a resident. He said it was saddening that a mini forest nurtured by young citizens was on the verge of losing its identity. Rushil Arya, a student, said the authorities should review the cycle track project and should spare the green cover in the interest of the ecology and environment as the city was already among the most polluted places in the country.

The place that was once an eyesore is one of the most visited spots for environmental education as it is a bird and butterfly hotspot.