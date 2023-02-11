Faridabad residents demand law to punish officials for pothole mishaps

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 10

City residents today held a march demanding a law to punish officials of the departments concerned and contractors responsible for deaths or injuries caused due to potholes. The protest was organised by Manoj Wadhwa, father of three-year-old Pavitra who was killed in a road mishap in 2014. People from all walks of life, including NIT MLA Neeraj Sharma, participated in the march.

The march started from Mini-secretariat and culminated near Bata Chowk, the spot where Pavitra had met with the accident nine years ago. The protestors displayed banners demanding the law. To spread awareness among the public, they distributed cloth bags carrying the slogans: Aam aadmi saare tax bharta hai, phir bhi wo gaddhon se kyon marta hai (Common man pays all the taxes, then why he gets killed due to potholes); sadkon ke gaddon, kharab sadkon ke jimmedar laaparwah thekedar aur engineers ke khilaf sakht kanoon ki maang ke liya saath chalo (Come together for the demand of a strict law against irresponsible contractors and engineers for potholes and battered roads).

Wadhwa said, “We don’t want such incidents to happen again, hence we are demanding the enactment and implementation of strict regulations to nip the problem in the bud.” He added that he also met the Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari last month in this regard.

Wadhwa lost his son on the night of February 10, 2014. Wadhwa, along with his wife and son, was travelling on a two-wheeler. He wasn’t able to spot a pothole near Bata Chowk and met with the accident, in which Pavitra was killed. He said the police filed a closure report by showing it to be a hit-and-run case. “I then filed a petition in the HC in 2016, and the SIT investigated the matter.