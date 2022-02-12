Is a civic issue bothering you?
Faridabad road in pathetic condition
A road in the residential area of Sainik Colony, Sector 49, Ward 16 under the MSF, Faridabad, is in a pathetic condition. The completion target date for the RMC road construction project was September 16, 2020, but it still remains incomplete with poor execution of work by the department concerned, leading to inconvenience of residents. Tarun Chopra, Faridabad
2 yrs on, No headway in railway lines project
The new railway lines from Karnal to Yamunanagar was announced by the Haryana Government in 2020 and it was also declared that The Railways had sanctioned this project and was likely to be completed within 4 years. Almost 2 years have gone by and there is no likelihood of any further progress as The Railways has not yet given its formal approval in the Budget 2022-23. Now it is ample clear that this railway project has now been put in the cold storage. Suresh Dhiman, Jagadhri
