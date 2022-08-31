Faridabad school students protest as lone teacher transferred

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, August 30

Students of Government Middle School at Hirapur village here today blocked traffic on the Mohna-Hirapur link road in protest against the lack of any teacher in the school.

“The only teacher working in the middle school has been transferred and now it has no teacher,” said a local resident. The protest was supported by the villagers who locked the main gate of the school for about five hours.

A minor scuffle was witnessed between villagers and cops after a policemen tried to shoot a video of the protest. The sit-in that started around 8 am was lifted around 12.30 pm after Block Education Officer Satish Chaudhary gave a written assurance to villagers that a teacher would be deputed in the school shortly.

Village sarpanch Rahul said, “Students and villagers are upset over the transfer of the only teacher from the school that has 54 students.” Though the primary wing of the school (75 students) had two teachers, the middle section has been left with no teacher, he added.

“The school is faced with closure if the authorities fail to depute teaching staff immediately,” said Deepak Azad, a resident. The school was named after Martyr Jai Bhagwan, a CISF sepoy, about three years ago. Jai Bhagwan lost his life in a counter-insurgency operation in Nagaland in 1992.

