Faridabad sees first Covid case in five months

Faridabad, December 29

The district Health Department has sent the sample of a Covid-positive Faridabad resident for genome-sequencing to New Delhi. This is the first Covid case reported in the district in five months. The department has collected up to 50 samples after fresh cases of the new Covid variant surfaced in some parts of the country.

“The 54-year-old patient is in a stable condition and has been isolated,” said Health Department District Nodal Officer Dr Ram Bhagat. He said the victim has no travel history and his family members and contacts are also being tested.

He said Covid tests are being conducted at various centres, including BK Civil Hospital. The patient’s sample has been sent for genome-sequencing and a report on it is likely to be available in two weeks, Dr Bhagat added.

He said the department has adequate infrastructure — including testing equipment, oxygen and beds — to deal with any eventuality in case the number of cases shoots up.

