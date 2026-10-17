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Home / Haryana / Faridabad slap row: Congress gives 2 leaders 7 days to reply

Faridabad slap row: Congress gives 2 leaders 7 days to reply

Both leaders accused each other of assault after October 8 clash

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Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 01:49 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Congress has issued show-cause notices to two women leaders, Parag Sharma and Gajana Lamba, over their public altercation during a party protest in Faridabad, warning that indiscipline would not be tolerated.

The notices, dated October 15, were issued by Dharampal Singh Malik, chairman of the disciplinary committee of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee. Both leaders have been given seven days to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them. Failure to respond within the stipulated period could prompt the party to proceed on the basis of the available record.

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The controversy erupted on October 8, when the Congress observed “Kala Diwas” across Haryana to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. A video of the protest that went viral showed Sharma, a former Congress candidate from Ballabhgarh, pushing Lamba, a former Faridabad district Mahila Congress president, following which the two exchanged slaps.

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Senior party leaders intervened, and the protest ended shortly afterwards. Both women subsequently lodged complaints against each other at the Faridabad Old police station, alleging assault, abusive language and threats.

The notices state that the conduct of the two leaders was contrary to party discipline and organisational dignity. They also take exception to the leaders approaching the police and the media instead of resolving their differences through the party leadership, thereby bringing an internal dispute into the public domain.

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The notices further state that, as former office-bearers, the two leaders were expected to exercise restraint.

A senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary said the party leadership had sent a clear message against indiscipline and that Rahul Gandhi was closely monitoring the political situation in Haryana.

Following the altercation, Sharma had alleged that Lamba was close to the BJP, a charge Lamba denied. Lamba maintained that she had been in politics for 15 years without facing any such allegation and claimed that the video made it clear who was at fault.

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