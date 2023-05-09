Is a civic issue bothering you?

Faridabad stares at water crisis

THE Ranney well scheme, which serves as the main source of water supply, experiences frequent disruptions, causing hardship to residents in many sectors. Sectors 21B and 21C have been severely affected, forcing residents to turn to private supplies using tankers. As summer approaches, the water supply mafia takes advantage of the situation. Devinder Surjewala, Faridabad

Road in utter disrepair

AN intersection in Phase 1 of the Industrial Area, adjacent to Plot Nos. 167, 200 and 192, has been in disrepair for about two years. Although the issue was raised in August 2021 and reported to the authorities, including the local MLAs, the problem remains unresolved. The callous approach of the authorities is evident as the road’s condition continues to deteriorate. Madhu Sudan Manaktala, Panchkula

Drain a health hazard

THE Geong drain in HSVP Sector 18 has become a major nuisance for residents. Serving as the primary disposal site for sewage and wastewater, the drain is seldom cleaned, making it a persistent source of pollution. The residents’ requests for brick-lining and covering the drain have remained unaddressed for years. The authorities concerned must take action to solve this problem. Satish Seth, Kaithal