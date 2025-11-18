Faridabad terror module: Dr Nisar’s wife, daughter under house arrest; NIA, ED probe

While tightening its grip on Al‑Falah University in Faridabad, the investigating agency has placed the doctor‑wife and MBBS‑student daughter of Dr Nisar‑ul‑Hasan under house arrest inside the university campus.

Dr Nisar, who is linked to a terrorist module, was arrested in West Bengal. The investigating agencies have not yet confirmed the status, but a senior police officer said agencies are questioning the wife and daughter of the suspected terrorist.

Sources said the agency barred several MBBS students, along with Dr Nisar’s wife and daughter, from leaving the campus and took their mobile phones into custody. Their call‑detail records and other data are being examined.

Meanwhile, Al‑Falah University imposed a strict administrative crackdown on Thursday. The university management issued a clear directive that no employee may stay on campus after duty hours.

The ward‑boy of the medical wing, a resident of Dhauj village, was also detained for questioning. Two MBBS students were questioned about being found near Dr Umar and about using Dr Umar’s red EcoSport car.

In Nuh, the role of house‑owner Afsana is also considered suspicious; Dr Umar had stayed in her house in Hidayat Colony, Nuh, for about 10 days. The suspect woman remains at large, and police teams are conducting raids to apprehend her; a police team remains deployed at her house.

According to police sources, Dr Nisar, already under investigation for terrorist connections, was a professor of medicine at the university. His wife, a gynaecologist at Al‑Falah Hospital, and his daughter, a first‑year MBBS student, are also under investigation.

A senior police officer said: “Dr Nisar’s wife and daughter are under house arrest at his home on the university campus. The investigating agency has confined both to the house, confiscated their mobile phones after questioning, and is now examining their mobile data. Both have been prohibited from leaving the house or communicating with anyone.”

About 15 people were killed in the blast near Red Fort, and the roles of several doctors linked to the university and to Kashmir are under the scanner of the probe agencies. The investigation led to the seizure of about 2,900 kg explosive material from two rented rooms in Faridabad and the arrest or detention of several individuals, including doctors connected to Al‑Falah University and a cleric linked to a Faridabad mosque. The NIA, ED and other agencies are investigating the terror module.