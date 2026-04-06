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Home / Haryana / Faridabad to get 190-acre Aero Entertainment City

Faridabad to get 190-acre Aero Entertainment City

Sector 66 project to rival Gurugram’s Cyber Hub

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 08:18 AM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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In a major push to transform the NCR’s leisure and commercial landscape, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has unveiled plans to develop a 190.08-acre integrated ‘Aero & Entertainment Global Commercial City’ in Sector 66 of IMT Faridabad.

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The ambitious project aims to position Faridabad as a strong competitor to Gurugram’s Cyber Hub by creating a modern, structured destination combining retail, hospitality and large-scale entertainment.

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“This is renaissance moment for Faridabad. We have spent decades living in shadow of Gurugram being its side kick but now Faridabad is out achieving its goals. Our government believes in balanced attention to all areas so developing Faridabad is top priority,” said state Minister and local MLA Vipul Goel.

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As per feasibility documents accessed by ‘The Tribune’, while Sector 66 is designated as a commercial zone under the Final Development Plan 2031 AD, the state plans to utilise mixed land use to develop a world-class entertainment hub.

The project envisions a cluster of theme and amusement parks, water parks, multiplexes and family entertainment zones. Supporting infrastructure will include high-street retail, luxury hotels, resorts and service apartments.

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To ensure wider accessibility, provisions for dharamshalas and tourist accommodation have also been included, making the destination appealing to a broad range of visitors beyond the corporate crowd.

The project gains strategic significance due to improving regional connectivity, particularly with the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar. A 31-km greenfield expressway under construction will link Faridabad to the airport, reducing travel time to around 20 minutes.

Officials believe this enhanced connectivity will position the Aero City as a key hospitality and logistics hub for international travellers, unlocking real estate potential and establishing Sector 66 as a major commercial and cultural landmark in the region.

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