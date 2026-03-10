Faridabad to get direct connectivity to Jewar airport; Rs 3,631-crore elevated corridor approved

To strengthen regional connectivity in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Union Cabinet has approved the construction of an elevated road corridor connecting the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar with Faridabad.

The project will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,631 crore.

According to officials, the proposed 7.8-kilometre elevated corridor will provide a direct and high-speed link between Jewar Airport and the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, improving access to the airport from Haryana and nearby NCR cities.

The corridor will strategically intersect several major transport networks, including the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, and the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). This integration is expected to streamline passenger as well as cargo movement across the region.

Authorities say the project will play a key role in strengthening connectivity to the upcoming airport, which is being developed as one of India’s largest aviation hubs.

The new link will particularly benefit commuters and businesses from Faridabad, Gurugram, and other parts of Haryana, reducing travel time to the airport.

Infrastructure experts believe the elevated corridor will also boost economic activity along the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor and surrounding areas by improving logistics and mobility.

With the Cabinet approval now in place, construction work is expected to begin after the completion of detailed project planning and tendering processes.