Faridabad to get underpasses, U-turns like Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Faridabad , June 25

Promising a Gurugram-like road infrastructure for Faridabad, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the city would soon be connected with underpasses and U-turns.

Promising a seamless mobility for Old, New and Greater Faridabad, Khattar while presiding over the meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Committee, said the city would have mobility design inspired by Millennium City Gurugram.

“We are working on a master plan. Faridabad would get underpasses, U-turns, foot overbridges elevated roads etc which will eliminate the issue of traffic congestion,” said Khattar while responding to a complainant who raised the issue to massive traffic congestion in the city. The CM, in addition to this, also announced the construction of a Mini Secretariat with state-of-the-art facilities in Badkhal. He further assured to allocate Rs 100 crore to the Municipal Corporation’s account by tomorrow to pace the development works of the city.

The CM said no stone would be left unturned to pace the development works of Faridabad. The CM stated that every effort would be made to speed up Faridabad’s development. He said any development projects presented to him for the benefit of the general public would be given first consideration.

Hearing another complainant, the CM stated that 13 hydraulic platform machines were being purchased by the government to handle any emergency situation in multi-storeyed buildings. The entire process would be completed soon, he added. A total of 15 complaints were placed before the Chief Minister at the meeting, out of which 13 complaints were settled on the spot.