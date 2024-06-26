Faridabad: Vehicle No. 9000 sold for Rs 1.15 L

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, June 25

Vehicle registration number of choice comes at a price. One of the numbers in Faridabad was auctioned for a whopping amount of Rs 1.15 lakh. It is perhaps the first time that choice numbers were sold through an open auction here today. According to a spokesperson of the district administration, while the number 9000 of the series of HR 51-CP fetched the highest amount of Rs 1.15 lakh, the number 1111 went for an amount of Rs 1.10 lakh in the auction process.

