Faridabad waste segregation centres fail to see light of day

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 29

With a comprehensive waste segregation and processing plan yet to be implemented, roads in Faridabad have turned into garbage dumps. Owing to the improper waste disposal in the city, more than 5,000 tonnes of waste have reportedly accumulated in the open.

According to sources in the Faridabad MC, the work to dispose of solid waste was outsourced in 2018, but it has almost got derailed. Cut in the rate of payment to the agency, inadequate infrastructure and the administration’s inability to implement the scheme for waste segregation and processing centres have been listed among key reasons for its failure.

“The agency responsible for disposing of waste has probably slowed the pace of work after the MC cut down the payment rate from Rs 1,000 to Rs 333 per tonne a few months ago,” said an MC employee on the condition of anonymity.

He said this has led to the accumulation of hundreds of tonnes of waste in every part of the city. He said only half of around 850 tonnes of waste, which is generated daily in the city, has been disposed of at Bandhwari in the past 10 days.

It is reported that the payment rate was reduced, following the company’s failure to start a plant to convert waste into energy within two years of the agreement, signed in December 2017.

The ban imposed by the NGT to dump waste at Bandhwari has also resulted in a chaos as the plan to set up waste segregation and processing stations has failed to take shape amid poor planning and protests, said sources.

Though a plan to set up waste segregation and processing centres was released about six years ago, not a single centre has been set up till date. The civic body has been forced to abandon or halt the plan to set up processing stations at Sector 74, Pali, Riwazpur, Mujeri and Pratapgarh villages, due to opposition by the residents.

“While city residents are facing inconvenience due to pathetic civic conditions and air pollution, garbage dumped in the open also poses a threat to stray cattle looking for food in these heaps of trash,” said a resident, Varun Sheokand.

Another resident, AK Gaur, said the garbage was being dumped on the roadsides, in green belts as well as in the open at various other spots.

Executive Engineer, MC, said a notice had been issued to the agency, to which work of waste disposal was outsourced. He said the matter had been taken up with the higher authorities as the protests had hampered the plan to set up the centres.

Payment cut blamed

The MC had cut down the rate of payment for waste disposal from Rs 1,000 to Rs 333 per tonne a few months ago

It is suspected that the agency responsible for disposing of waste has probably slowed the pace of work due to the reduction in payment

An MC employee said this had led to the accumulation of hundreds of tonnes of waste in the city

#Faridabad