Faridabad woman killed in Shimla road mishap

Shimla, April 7
A woman tourist from Faridabad in Haryana died after being hit by the boot cover of an allegedly speeding bus near Shoghi in the outskirts of Shimla, police said on Friday.
According to police, the incident happened late Thursday night when the boot lid of the bus swung open, as the driver negotiated a sharp curve, and hit the woman who was standing by the road.
The niece of Geeta Devi, the victim, in her complaint said that a speeding Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus coming from Shimla hit her aunt after which she fainted.
Geeta Devi was rushed to a hospital in Solan where the doctors declared her brought dead, police said.
A case under Sections 279 and 304 A (rash and negligent driving), and 336 (endangering life of people) of the IPC has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No threats detected after reports of active shooter at University of Oklahoma campus
The school in a tweet urged people to 'Avoid South Oval area...
Drunk man on board Delhi-Bengaluru flight attempts to open emergency exit mid-air
The accused, Pratheek, was in an inebriated state, say polic...
Missing Texas boy feared dead, police in US seek extradition of parents from India
Cindy Rodriguez Singh and Arshdeep are believed to have fled...