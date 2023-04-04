Faridabad youth duped of Rs 6 lakh

Faridabad, April 3
The police have registered a case in an incident of cheating with a local resident in the name of getting him a government job in Bihar.
According to the complaint, the victim identified as Chanchal Kumar, who runs a small shop in Sanjay Colony here, was approached by two youths who offered him a job of peon in district courts at Motihari town of Bihar a few months ago.
It is reported that accused Pradeep and Ravi, both local residents, took Rs 6 lakh from Chanchal for the job. They handed him a fake appointment letter and identity card and asked him to join duty.
When he tried to mark his attendance in a register at the court complex, a court official there told him that his appointment letter was fake.
Then, the victim lodged a complaint with the police.
