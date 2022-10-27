Faridabad: Youth hacked to death, case registered

Faridabad, October 26
The police have registered a case of murder in connection with the death of a youth at a village here. One another person, who has been injured in the incident, has been admitted to a hospital.
According to a complaint, the victim identified as Mohit Yadav(24), working as a cattle rearer in Deha Bhupani village, was hacked to death on Tuesday by some residents of the village over an issue of alleged molestation and attack on women of a household on the same day. It is alleged that while the kin of the girl had gone to a nearby police station to lodge a complaint of molestation by the accused and one of his friends on Tuesday, the latter went to the house of the girl assaulted the women of the household .
However, a group of five to six persons hailing from the girl’s side and armed with sharp-edged weapons and lathis reached the house of the accused later and assaulted Mohit and his friend Navin. While Mohit succumbed to the injuries inflicted by sharp-edged weapons, including an axe at the spot, Navin got injured seriously.
The police have launched a hunt to nab the culprits after registration of a case under Section 302 of the IPC, said a police official.
