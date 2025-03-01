DT
Faridabad's civic body polls: Majority of candidates lack higher education

Faridabad’s civic body polls: Majority of candidates lack higher education

Bijendra Ahlawat
Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 04:44 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari campaigns for mayoral candidate Praveen Batra Joshi in Faridabad.
In the upcoming Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) elections, the educational background of candidates has sparked concern, with a significant portion of the 220 aspirants possessing only basic qualifications. Among the total number of candidates contesting for the 46 civic wards, a mere 33.63 per cent (around 74) hold a graduation or post-graduation degree.

The majority, however, are undergraduates. A total of 66 candidates have a Matric (10th) qualification, while 49 have completed their Plus Two (12th). In contrast, only six candidates are graduates in the field of engineering and three hold an MBA, with one candidate having an M.Tech, according to their affidavits.

While the election authorities have set the minimum qualification for general category candidates as Matric (10th), candidates from reserved categories, including SC and BC, need at least a Fifth standard education. Several candidates are believed to have completed their education through Open Board exams and five have pursued diplomas following their 10th or 12th examinations.

The race for the Mayor’s seat (reserved for women this term) has attracted six candidates, two of whom are postgraduates. Among them, one candidate is only a Matric pass.

According to sources, over half (52.27 per cent) of the candidates either have a Matric or Plus Two qualification. This educational divide could influence voters’ choices, as many may prefer electing candidates with higher education and better communication skills.

AK Gaur, a local social activist, remarked although a higher educational qualification should ideally be the minimum standard for such elections, it’s often difficult for voters to engage with poorly educated representatives, especially as many are represented by their spouses in Panchayats, Zila Parishads and even Municipal Corporations.

Ram Rattan Narwat, a resident of Kheri Kalan village within Faridabad’s civic limits, emphasised the importance of electing the most highly qualified candidates, particularly for the mayor’s position. As the face of the city, he argued, the mayor should be someone with the education and stature to serve effectively as the first citizen of Faridabad.

With polling set to take place on March 2, the voters of Faridabad would decide whether qualifications would play a major role in electing their city leaders.

