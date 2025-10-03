DT
Home / Haryana / Farm activists protest at Tosham

Farm activists protest at Tosham

Seek procurement of bajra at MSP

Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Oct 03, 2025 IST
Farmers stage a dharna at Tosham in Bhiwani district. Tribune photo
Alleging that the state government has failed to ensure procurement of bajra produce at MSP, farmers, led by Gram Swaraj Kisan Morcha and Gau Kisan Samriddhi Trust, staged a demonstration at the Tosham grain market today.

The farmers raised slogans against the government and also burned an effigy of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, depicted as Ravana. Led by a local farmer leader, Ishwar Singh Baganwala, they demanded that the government begin procurement at MSP without delay, otherwise the protest could escalate into a major agitation.

Yudhveer Mangal Singh Khareta, youth state president of the Gram Swaraj Kisan Morcha, and Anil Baganwala, secretary of the Gau Kisan Samriddhi Trust termed the BJP government as anti-farmer, stating that the government was delaying procurement, aggravating financial hardship of the farmers.

They said bajra was a major crop in Bhiwani region, and the lack of procurement was forcing them to sell their produce at throwaway prices. “This is exploitation of farmers. The anti-farmer policies indicate that the government is not concerned about the plight of farmers,” Khareta said, urging the government to immediately resume procurement.

Tags :
