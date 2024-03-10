Farm activists stage protest at Landhri toll plaza in Hisar

Hisar, March 9
Farm activists under the banner of Pagri Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti staged a “pucca morcha” at Landhri toll plaza on the Hisar-Sirsa highway today, a day after the police halted their “padyatra” (foot march) to Delhi.
However, there was no disturbance in the movement of traffic on the highway. Farmers leaders said they would stay put at the “pucca morcha” until the government let them move to Delhi to participate in the March 14 kisan mahapanchayat.
“We have shun tractors as per the wishes of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and started a foot march to go to Delhi. But the government is not even allowing us to proceed to Delhi on foot,” Sandeep Siwach, leader of the Samiti, said here today.
SKM leader Kulwant Sandhu, who reached the dharna today, said: “The farmer movement can’t be suppressed through such dictatorial methods. The farmers of Haryana and Punjab will together face this dictatorship of the government. The SKM strongly condemns the decision to stop farmers from going to Delhi on foot.” Sandhu said the SKM has been striving to unite all the farmer and labour class of the entire country.
“Farmers have been fighting for the MSP guarantee and debt relief for a long time. The government has no answer to the farmers’ argument, so the government has resorted to tactics,” he said.
BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram) national president Jagdeep Aulakh, farmer leaders Chhatrapal Sindhar, Rajesh Laxmanpur and Surendrer Panghal criticised the government. They told the farmers that just like they were being stopped from going to Delhi, the farmers should stop BJP leaders from coming to their villages and sough answer from them on their issues.
