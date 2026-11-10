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Home / Haryana / Farm fire incidents lowest since 2021 in Haryana

Farm fire incidents lowest since 2021 in Haryana

Rs 1,220 cr released for stubble management in 9 years

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
hisar, Updated At : 01:26 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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The Central Government has released Rs 1,220.42 crore to Haryana over nine years under the Crop Residue Management (CRM) scheme to check stubble burning, of which Rs 933.96 crore has been utilised by the state authorities so far, according to information obtained under the RTI Act from the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The consistent efforts appear to have paid off, with incidents of farm fires recording their lowest level since 2021. A comparison of Active Fire Locations (AFLs) during the paddy harvesting season in Haryana as of November 9 revealed that only 192 AFLs had been reported so far in 2026, the lowest corresponding annual figure in the period under review. This compares with 333 in 2025, 959 in 2024, 1,676 in 2023, 2,693 in 2022 and 4,753 in 2021.

The figures assume significance as stubble burning has been cited as one of the major contributors to seasonal air pollution in the National Capital Region. The CRM scheme aims to encourage farmers to manage paddy residue through in-situ and ex-situ methods instead of burning it in fields.

The year-wise figures furnished by the Centre show that it released Rs 137.84 crore in 2018-19, Rs 192.06 crore in 2019-20, Rs 170 crore in 2020-21, Rs 193.35 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 223.46 crore in 2022-23. The allocation subsequently declined to Rs 90 crore in 2023-24, Rs 75 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 90 crore in 2025-26. Another Rs 48.71 crore has been released during 2026-27 so far, taking the total allocation to Rs 1,220.42 crore.

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The utilisation figures for the available years show expenditure of Rs 106.58 crore in 2018-19, Rs 127.16 crore in 2019-20, Rs 208.89 crore in 2020-21, Rs 178.33 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 86.84 crore in 2022-23. As per the RTI information, the state reported nil utilisation in 2023-24, followed by Rs 226 crore in 2024-25 and only Rs 16 lakh in 2025-26, taking the cumulative utilisation figure to Rs 933.96 crore.

The RTI response also provides year-wise figures for Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs), which facilitate access to agricultural machinery for crop residue management. According to the data, 10,627 centres were listed in 2018-19, 14,078 in 2019-20, 29,020 in 2020-21, 19,059 in 2021-22, 7,641 in 2022-23, 10,620 in 2023-24, 9,844 in 2024-25 and 9,885 in 2025-26. The cumulative total stands at 110,774 CHCs across the state.

Meanwhile, district-wise active fire location data show that farm fires have declined considerably over the past six years. The latest figures indicate a decline of around 42 per cent in active fire locations compared with the corresponding figure for 2025 and nearly 96 per cent compared with 2021.

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