Farm incomes stagnate, cotton acreage shrinks in Haryana

Saini took over as Chief Minister after the BJP returned to power for a third consecutive term in state. In the latest Budget, he allocated Rs 9,790 crore to the agriculture and allied sectors, an increase of around 13% over the previous Budget’s revised estimates. He had maintained that farmers remained at the centre of the government’s priorities.

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However, data on crop economics paint a different picture. A report prepared by Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) puts the average net return from one acre of wheat at Rs 15,180, raising questions about the ability of small farm holdings to sustain a family.

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Cotton, traditionally regarded as a major cash crop in Haryana, has suffered an even sharper setback. Repeated losses have discouraged farmers from cultivating the crop, with its acreage falling to around 2.82 lakh hectares in the 2025-26 season. According to the state Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, the area under cotton has declined by nearly 65% in seven years.

The HAU report estimated an average loss of Rs 15,143 per acre from cotton cultivation during the 2025 kharif season. Gross returns of Rs 24,882 per acre fell short of the total cultivation cost of Rs 40,024, leaving farmers with a substantial deficit.

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The state government has introduced schemes such as the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (BBY) to compensate farmers when they sell certain crops, including bajra, below the minimum support price (MSP). However, farmers have alleged that genuine beneficiaries are being denied assistance, while unscrupulous elements exploit loopholes in the Agriculture Department’s online registration system to secure payments fraudulently.

Several FIRs have been registered in Hisar and Bhiwani districts in connection with alleged irregularities, and the cases are under police investigation.

Saini has maintained that every grain produced in Haryana would be procured at the MSP and has promised strict action against fraudsters. The government had also taken action following the exposure of alleged irregularities in paddy procurement in several districts last year. However, similar allegations continue to surface during the ongoing procurement season, including in Karnal.

Procurement delays have added to farmers’ concerns during the current kharif season. The purchase of moong has yet to begin, while procurement of bajra and paddy has been progressing at a slow pace, exposing operational shortcomings in the system.

Former Haryana minister Sampat Singh criticised the government over the situation, alleging that the Chief Minister needed to wake up to the ground realities facing farmers. He claimed that farmers were not receiving the MSP and alleged that a nexus involving sections engaged in procurement was undermining the process.

During a recent visit to the Krishi Mela at HAU in Hisar, however, Saini urged agricultural scientists to develop improved technologies and high-quality seeds, particularly to revive cash crops such as cotton. He said the government was focusing on crop diversification to raise farmers’ incomes and promote the judicious use of water, a precious resource in the state.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Attrey said the government has taken action against those involved in irregularities in procurement. He said the government has introduced several schemes, including measures to promote paddy straw management, to supplement farmers’ income.