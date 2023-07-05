Farm labourer 'beaten' to death, family seeks action

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 4

A 50-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten up by owners of the land where he used to work as a labourer.

Demanding the arrest of the accused, the kin of the victim refused to lift the body from the post-mortem house here. The deceased was identified as Prem Chand of Churni village in the district, said the police.

The son of the victim said they reached the farm on getting the information and rushed Prem Chand to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. A large number of cops were deployed outside the postmortem house to ensure law and order at the place.

DSP Gharaunda Manoj Kumar tried to pacify the family members, but they were adamant on their demand for the arrest of the accused. The situation remained tense till the filing of this report. “We have registered a case against three persons under Section 302, IPC. The investigation is on to verify the allegations,” said Pushpa, ASP.