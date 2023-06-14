Farm labourer found dead, farmer booked

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 13

A 42-year-old farm labourer was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a village of the district. He has been identified as Munesh Kumar of Sadhauli Kadeem village of Saharanpur district in UP. He was reportedly working as a labourer at a farm in Judda Shekh village of Yamunanagar district.

The wife of the deceased, Savita Devi, has alleged that her husband was killed by the farmer. On her complaint, a case was registered against the farmer under Section 302, IPC, at Chhappar police station on June 11.

She told the police that her husband worked at the farm, but had left the job about two years ago. “The farmer again called my husband, who recently came to work on his farm,” she told the police.